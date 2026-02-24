Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.02 and traded as low as $235.41. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $248.14, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

HLBZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Heidelberg Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Heidelberg Materials to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HLBZF) is a global building materials company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. Formerly known as HeidelbergCement, the company develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of construction materials. Its core product lines include cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, complemented by performance materials such as mineral components, industrial fillers and admixtures.

In addition to commodity building products, Heidelberg Materials offers tailored solutions encompassing technical consulting, digital construction platforms and CO₂ management services.

