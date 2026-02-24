First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.09 and traded as high as $309.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $309.00, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.21.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 561.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska is a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC‐traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank’s consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.