H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. The company's products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; and the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems.
