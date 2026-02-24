Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as high as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, is the bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blackhawk Bank delivers a full suite of financial services to individuals, families and businesses across south-central Wisconsin.

The company’s core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as commercial and consumer lending solutions. Blackhawk Bancorp also provides mortgage financing, home equity loans, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management advisory.

Featured Stories

