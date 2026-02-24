Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and traded as low as $85.26. Truxton shares last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 473 shares.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton Trading Down 1.4%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.