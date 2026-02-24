Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.82. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 29,590 shares changing hands.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.
ECF’s investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.