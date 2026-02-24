Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.82. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 29,590 shares changing hands.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF’s investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

