Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and traded as low as $22.99. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 13,726 shares changing hands.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

