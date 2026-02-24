iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and traded as high as $81.24. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF shares last traded at $79.54, with a volume of 3,484,084 shares.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.