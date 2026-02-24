CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and traded as high as $31.98. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 52,861 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.



CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

