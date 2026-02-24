Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $19.25. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $19.1470, with a volume of 7,094 shares traded.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

