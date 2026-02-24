DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.4620. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.4620, with a volume of 1,348 shares traded.

DynaResource Stock Up 11.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as West Coast Mines, Inc and changed its name to DynaResource, Inc in November 1998. DynaResource, Inc was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

