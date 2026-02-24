Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and fund interest remains high — Zacks upgraded AVGO to a #2 (Buy), which can attract buyers and support near-term flows. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows: Cathie Wood’s ARK disclosed a meaningful purchase (24,205 shares) and AVGO is on some large-firm growth lists, signaling conviction around AI exposure. Broadcom (AVGO) Draws Investor Interest Amid AI Growth Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst model upgrades: Erste Group raised earnings estimates, which supports higher valuation frameworks for AVGO. Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Broadcom
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street price-targets still show substantial upside (consensus/analyst notes point to ~30%+ upside), keeping the bullish narrative intact for growth investors. Wall Street Analysts Believe Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Could Rally 35.33%
- Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is elevated — multiple outlets note heavy investor interest and search activity; that can amplify moves in either direction depending on upcoming results and commentary. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are the key catalyst — Wall Street expects strong revenue growth (~$19.1B for Q1) but will focus on Q2 guidance and margins; the report can swing sentiment materially. AVGO Earnings Are Just Around the Corner—Here’s What to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: Citi trimmed its price target to $458 (from $480) despite keeping a Buy rating — a signal that some analysts are tempering upside expectations even as they remain constructive. Citi Lowers PT on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on AI ASIC concentration and hyperscaler exposure raises risk — some reports flag that rapid AI mix growth could pressure gross margins and create concentration risk with large cloud customers. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Draws Mixed Analyst Views as AI ASIC Momentum Faces Hyperscaler Risks
Analyst Ratings Changes
Broadcom Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
