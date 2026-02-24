Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

