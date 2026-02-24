Compound Planning Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

NYSE:XOM opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $628.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

