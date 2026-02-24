Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 4.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

