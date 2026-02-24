Compound Planning Inc. Buys 17,945 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its 12-month price target on AT&T to $31 (from $29) and kept an Outperform rating, citing fiber expansion as a clear long-term growth driver — a direct vote of confidence that supports higher valuation expectations. RBC Target Raise

RBC Capital raised its 12-month price target on AT&T to $31 (from $29) and kept an Outperform rating, citing fiber expansion as a clear long-term growth driver — a direct vote of confidence that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Ookla / AT&T press releases report AT&T Fiber won Ookla’s first-ever “Best Home Internet” in the U.S. and again posted the fastest speeds — a marketing and operational win likely to help broadband net adds, ARPU and long-term fiber economics. Ookla Award

Ookla / AT&T press releases report AT&T Fiber won Ookla’s first-ever “Best Home Internet” in the U.S. and again posted the fastest speeds — a marketing and operational win likely to help broadband net adds, ARPU and long-term fiber economics. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank expressed an optimistic outlook for AT&T’s FY2027 earnings, reinforcing positive analyst sentiment around future profit improvement tied to broadband growth and cost discipline. Erste Group View

Erste Group Bank expressed an optimistic outlook for AT&T’s FY2027 earnings, reinforcing positive analyst sentiment around future profit improvement tied to broadband growth and cost discipline. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 22 — a near-term catalyst that could drive volatility depending on subscriber trends, service revenue and any guidance updates. Q1 Earnings Date

AT&T scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 22 — a near-term catalyst that could drive volatility depending on subscriber trends, service revenue and any guidance updates. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting that dividend stocks, including AT&T, pulled back last week highlights rotation risk and short-term profit-taking among income investors — a factor that can pressure the stock despite positive fundamental updates. Dividend Stock Rotation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

