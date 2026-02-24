Compound Planning Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

