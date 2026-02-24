Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

