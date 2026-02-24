Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 31.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 261,903 shares of company stock worth $31,496,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 2.3%

WMT opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

