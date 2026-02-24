Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.26. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $1.3070, with a volume of 51,164 shares trading hands.

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 7.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral resources company engaged in the production and exploration of precious and base metals. The company focuses on the extraction of gold and copper, with secondary production of silver, from its operating assets. Orvana conducts its activities through open-pit mining operations and on-site processing facilities, leveraging modern mining techniques and environmental management practices to optimize recovery and sustainability.

The company’s flagship asset is the El Valle-Boinás open-pit gold-copper mine located in the Asturias region of northern Spain.

