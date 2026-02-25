Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.2308.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Leerink Partners cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.
Shares of ACHC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.
Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.
