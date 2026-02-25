Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.2308.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Leerink Partners cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,471 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $47,960,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 96.7% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 3,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 1,375,647 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

