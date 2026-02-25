N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on N-able from $8.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on N-able from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

N-able Stock Up 0.3%

N-able stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. N-able has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.60.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. N-able had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that N-able will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in N-able by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in N-able by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 547.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

