Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.4615.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $4,369,679.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 490,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $2,000,608.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 84,227 shares of company stock worth $6,440,298 in the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

