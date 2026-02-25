NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.6364.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.4%

NTST opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 226.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.68.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 955.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,226,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,841,000 after buying an additional 646,153 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,027,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 2,544,458 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,956,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,791,000 after buying an additional 161,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,836,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 464,980 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

