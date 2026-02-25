Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.8889.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CXM stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.77. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 24,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $194,126.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 712,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,075.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $154,254.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 404,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,627.76. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 613,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 2,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,270 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $10,310,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 503,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 342,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.