Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

DT stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,843 shares of company stock worth $354,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,331,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,407,000 after purchasing an additional 212,607 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 22.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 790.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 63.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,411,000 after purchasing an additional 402,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

