G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.89%.The firm had revenue of $988.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

