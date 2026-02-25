Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $1,478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 135,789 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.