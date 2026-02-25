CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.4286.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.