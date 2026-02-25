McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $943.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $957.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson has a one year low of $601.45 and a one year high of $971.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $859.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in McKesson by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 56.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,009,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after buying an additional 261,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson reported a Q3 beat, raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20) and recently announced a quarterly dividend — these fundamentals support further upside and income-oriented investor interest. MarketBeat McKesson coverage

McKesson reported a Q3 beat, raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance (38.80–39.20) and recently announced a quarterly dividend — these fundamentals support further upside and income-oriented investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains generally favorable (major firms maintaining/raising targets and a consensus “Moderate Buy”), which can sustain buying pressure and higher price targets. Zacks article

Analyst sentiment remains generally favorable (major firms maintaining/raising targets and a consensus “Moderate Buy”), which can sustain buying pressure and higher price targets. Positive Sentiment: McKesson is named among leaders in expanding healthcare IT markets (e.g., radiology information systems and workforce management), highlighting potential software/service revenue tailwinds over the medium term. RIS market report

McKesson is named among leaders in expanding healthcare IT markets (e.g., radiology information systems and workforce management), highlighting potential software/service revenue tailwinds over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces note McKesson’s strong recent earnings but argue that much of the near‑term upside may be already priced in, which could temper momentum unless new catalysts arrive. Seeking Alpha

Analysis pieces note McKesson’s strong recent earnings but argue that much of the near‑term upside may be already priced in, which could temper momentum unless new catalysts arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened investor attention and coverage (most‑searched/coverage articles) can increase volatility and trading volume but are not a directional catalyst by themselves. Zacks investor interest

Heightened investor attention and coverage (most‑searched/coverage articles) can increase volatility and trading volume but are not a directional catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi has opened an inquiry into McKesson’s board over a proposed large share issuance — an investor/activist governance probe that raises dilution and fiduciary‑duty concerns and could pressure the stock if material. Faruqi probe

Faruqi & Faruqi has opened an inquiry into McKesson’s board over a proposed large share issuance — an investor/activist governance probe that raises dilution and fiduciary‑duty concerns and could pressure the stock if material. Negative Sentiment: A company director (Maria Martinez) disclosed a sale of 349 shares (~$328k) in mid‑February — insider selling can be taken negatively by the market even if the dollar amount is modest relative to institutional ownership. InsiderTrades alert

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

