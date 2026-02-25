Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.6250.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,604.31. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,705.40. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,566,000 after buying an additional 12,197,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,278,000 after buying an additional 4,453,706 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,651,000 after buying an additional 6,472,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.25. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Featured Stories

