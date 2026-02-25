Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.0345.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 559.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,474,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after buying an additional 1,190,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,561 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 951,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,440,000 after acquiring an additional 795,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $33,610,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.