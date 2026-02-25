PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,062,000 after acquiring an additional 425,190 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 64.4% in the third quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,759,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 824.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,096,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,666,000 after buying an additional 992,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Settlement ends long-running proxy fight and adds three independent directors, reducing near-term governance uncertainty and activist-driven volatility; this can make the stock more attractive to value-oriented investors. PENN Entertainment Appoints Three New Independent Directors to Board

Settlement ends long-running proxy fight and adds three independent directors, reducing near-term governance uncertainty and activist-driven volatility; this can make the stock more attractive to value-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: PENN signed a cooperation agreement with HG Vora Capital, suggesting a negotiated path forward between management and the activist rather than a drawn-out proxy fight; that lowers execution risk and the chance of disruptive escalation. PENN Entertainment signs cooperation agreement with HG Vora Capital

PENN signed a cooperation agreement with HG Vora Capital, suggesting a negotiated path forward between management and the activist rather than a drawn-out proxy fight; that lowers execution risk and the chance of disruptive escalation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews expect Q4 revenue growth (~+5%) driven by stronger retail trends, iCasino momentum and margin improvement from exiting the ESPN Bet JV — these are supportive but depend on execution and regional results; watch same-store retail, iCasino metrics and adjusted EBITDA margins at release. PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q4 Earnings Preview

Analyst previews expect Q4 revenue growth (~+5%) driven by stronger retail trends, iCasino momentum and margin improvement from exiting the ESPN Bet JV — these are supportive but depend on execution and regional results; watch same-store retail, iCasino metrics and adjusted EBITDA margins at release. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper previews urge looking beyond headline EPS/revenue — analysts are focused on iGaming trends and cost/margin trends post-ESPN Bet exit; results that beat on margin or show sustained iCasino growth could extend the rally, while mixed metrics could produce volatility. Here’s What You Must Know Ahead of PENN Entertainment’s Q4 Earnings

Deeper previews urge looking beyond headline EPS/revenue — analysts are focused on iGaming trends and cost/margin trends post-ESPN Bet exit; results that beat on margin or show sustained iCasino growth could extend the rally, while mixed metrics could produce volatility. Negative Sentiment: Despite the settlement, structural risks remain — notably high leverage and sub-1.0 liquidity ratios; if Q4 results or guidance disappoint, leverage and limited liquidity could amplify downside pressure. (Monitor debt-related commentary in the quarter release and conference call.)

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

