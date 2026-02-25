Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.4444.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $157.59 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $66.69 and a twelve month high of $160.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 289,939 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,595,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $864,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,598,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

