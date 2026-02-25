Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 21,085 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

