Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.45 Million in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1,652.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 162.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 64.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Buckle Profile

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

