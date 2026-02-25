Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.45 Million in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1,652.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 162.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 64.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Buckle Stock Up 1.1%
BKE stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $61.69.
Buckle Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle
Buckle Profile
Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.
Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buckle
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.