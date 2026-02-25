Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Get Corpay alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 171,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,561,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

Corpay stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $377.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.78 and its 200 day moving average is $306.08. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.