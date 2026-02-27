Conagra Brands $CAG Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 50.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -636.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

