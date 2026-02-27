Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $427,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 954,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 97,067 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 624,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 824,735 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk around U.S.–Iran talks is boosting safe‑haven flows into gold, supporting ETFs like SGOL. Gold Edges Higher as Traders Digest U.S.-Iran Talks
- Positive Sentiment: Technical patterns point to more upside: analysts see gold consolidating in a bullish pennant with potential breakout targets materially higher, supporting further inflows into physical‑gold ETFs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pennant Signals Potential Upside Breakout
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank research (Bank of America) says gold still has a path to much higher levels, a bullish macro narrative that can underpin ETF demand. Despite consolidating below $5,200, gold still has a path to $6,000, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank flags a “positive crossover” as gold outperforms the dollar recently, reinforcing the constructive case for bullion exposure via SGOL. Gold back in outperformance mode, silver surge adds to bullish case
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note consolidation near recent highs with key supports holding; steady safe‑haven bids are present but momentum is pausing — this suggests more measured ETF flows rather than a runaway rally. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bids Lift Gold Price as Iran Talks Loom
- Neutral Sentiment: Several reports cite short‑term profit‑taking and technical consolidation in gold and silver; these are typical intraday/near‑term dynamics that may temper ETF inflows. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings from some analysts: if gold fails to break immediate resistance soon, momentum exhaustion could trigger a larger pullback — a risk that could weigh on SGOL if realized. Gold bulls need break $5,200 and $5,300 soon or momentum exhaustion could see gold fall as far as $4,380/oz – Forex.com’s Hilal
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
