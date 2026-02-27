Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $427,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 954,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 97,067 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 624,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 824,735 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

