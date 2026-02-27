Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,151,086.74. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan H. Gillman sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total transaction of $114,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,960.64. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,837 shares of company stock worth $14,595,823. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $375.29 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.60 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.76.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Articles

