Ball Corporation $BALL Stock Holdings Lessened by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,323 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

NYSE BALL opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

