Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Target were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $127.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on Target in a report on Monday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.93.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

