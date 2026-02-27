Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $4,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,853,374.86. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,845,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,958,641 shares in the company, valued at $412,457,130.02. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,814 shares of company stock worth $20,028,460. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $41.56 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.