Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $534,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 273.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 878.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

