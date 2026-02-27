Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 566.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 20.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $663,883. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.