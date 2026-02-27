Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Increases Position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan $QCJA

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) by 926.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCJA. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 312,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan by 2,047.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter.

Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of QCJA stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Company Profile

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – January (QCJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCJA was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

