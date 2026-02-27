Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,550,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,344,000 after buying an additional 3,574,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,109,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,297 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,422,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,275,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,267,000 after acquiring an additional 195,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,617,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $40.70 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

