Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 173,998 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,998 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $372,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $3,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,838,256.70. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,236 shares of company stock valued at $63,380,925. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $180.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

