Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 11,955 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

