Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 125,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. RealReal comprises about 10.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 1.25% of RealReal worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $2,177,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RealReal by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 602,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 1,634,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $181,832.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 170,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,929.92. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 19,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $210,208.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 479,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,912.32. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,298 shares of company stock worth $2,522,395. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.39.

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

