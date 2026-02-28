Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Invests $726,000 in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Dayforce accounts for approximately 2.1% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Dayforce by 82.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dayforce by 701.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut Dayforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,773.36. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services.

